Recall petition certified for San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio; election in September

San Francisco election officials on Thursday announced a recall petition has been certified against Supervisor Joel Engardio, setting the stage for a recall election in September.

According to Department of Elections director John Arntz, the campaign seeking to oust the District 4 supervisor submitted 10,523 valid signatures, which is above the recall threshold of 9,911 signatures. Arntz said officials will proceed with preparations for the special election, which is set for Sep. 16.

The special election will only be open to residents in District 4, which covers several westside neighborhoods including the Sunset, Outer Sunset, Parkside, Lakeshore and Merced Manor.

Engardio, who was elected in 2022, faced a growing backlash among residents over his support of Prop. K, which closed a two-mile stretch of the upper Great Highway to cars to create a park. While the measure passed citywide with 54% of the vote, much of the opposition was centered in the Sunset and Richmond districts.

The roadway permanently closed to automobiles on March 14.

Selena Chu, who helped gather signatures for the recall, told CBS News Bay Area that she doesn't feel Engardio is listening to his constituents.

"He was elected to be the District 4 Supervisor, but instead of coming to us, he went for the whole city, but I think it needs to start here," Chu said.

Chu also said the closure of the Great Highway has impacted her everyday life.

"With the closure, it does add 15-30 minutes extra, per morning, to my commute," explained Chu. "Some people on social media ask, 'Why don't you just wake up earlier?' accusing me of being lazy. It's not a matter of that."

In a statement to CBS Bay Area, Engardio said he's confident the majority of voters would oppose the recall and approve of the work he's doing.

"I'm working with SFMTA to further improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety," Engardio said. "I'm fixing problems big and small for residents, supporting merchants, and working with the mayor and my colleagues to pass legislation that addresses pressing issues on public safety, housing, and our local economy. I'm continuing to do the job of supervisor as I always have."

District 4 is home to about 80,000 residents.