San Francisco mayor appoints former pet store owner as new Sunset District supervisor

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on Thursday has appointed Isabella "Beya" Alcaraz, a political novice and former small business owner, to the city's Board of Supervisors.

Alcaraz, a 29-year-old lifelong Sunset District resident, fills the seat recently vacated by Joel Engardio, who was recently recalled by voters.

"The people of the Sunset deserve to have a say on the issues that impact our lives today and will for years to come. Too many decisions have been made without us, and that changes now," Alcaraz said in a statement. "As your supervisor, I will work to bring all of the District Four residents together to secure the future of the Sunset."

Alcaraz had previously owned and operated The Animal Connection, a pet supply store in the neighborhood, a business that she opened when she was 22. She sold the business earlier this year.

Isabella "Beya" Alcaraz, who was appointed to the District 4 seat of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Nov. 6, 2025. City of San Francisco

The new supervisor has also taught art and music to children in the Sunset and has volunteered at Holy Name School, coached youth sports and performed with local musicians, according to a city statement. Alcaraz is also the first Filipina American to serve on the board.

"As I've spent time listening to families, small business owners, and seniors in the Sunset, I've heard the same thing: They want a City Hall that does things with them, not to them—and I couldn't agree more," said Lurie.

The mayor, who himself had no previous political experience before being elected last year, described Alcaraz as a "bridge builder and problem solver" that cares deeply about her neighborhood.

"She will bring a fresh perspective to City Hall, and I am honored to appoint her as the next supervisor for District 4," Lurie added.

Engardio was recalled on Sep. 16 following backlash over his support of a ballot measure that turned a stretch of the Great Highway into Sunset Dunes, a park that opened earlier this year. The measure, which was approved by voters across the city last year, faced heavy opposition from District 4 residents.

Lucas Lux, the head of Friends of Sunset Dunes, said in a statement, "As Sunset residents, we congratulate Supervisor Beya Alcaraz on her appointment and welcome her commitment to listening to District 4 residents. Supervisor Alcaraz's fresh voice and long ties to the Sunset community make us hopeful that she could be just what the neighborhood needs to heal after the divisiveness of the last 5 years."

Alcaraz is scheduled to be sworn in Thursday morning.