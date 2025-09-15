Suspect accused of fatally stabbing San Francisco man in front of his son faces murder charge

The man accused of fatally stabbing a San Francisco man while he was with his son has been charged with murder, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said on Monday.

Daniel Patrick Rodriguez Jr., 42, was charged with murder, child endangerment, and faces an allegation of personally and intentionally using a deadly weapon in the commission of the murder, Jenkins said.

The charges are in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened on Sept. 10 at the intersection of Junipero Serra and Ocean Avenue. The DA said that around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 10, multiple witnesses saw Rodriguez and the victim pushing and punching each other.

The DA said people in the area tried to intervene, but Rodriguez allegedly walked around one of the bystanders and fatally stabbed the victim. According to the DA, the victim's 8-year-old son was at the scene and had watched the deadly incident unfold.

Family members identified the victim as Robert Byrd II. In an interview with CBS News Bay Area, the victim's father said his son was not someone who would start trouble with someone.

Robert Byrd II Family photo

"He's a fun-loving dude," said Robert Byrd Sr. "He was a good father. He was a good son. And I am going to miss my baby ... I hurt. I hurt bad. And I just ask God to punish this [suspect]."

The DA said Rodriguez left the scene after the stabbing, and he was later arrested on Sept. 12 in Tuolumne County by San Francisco police. Police have not said why he was in Tuolumne County or where in the county he was arrested.

His arraignment will be on Tuesday.