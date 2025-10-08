San Francisco shop local campaign Mission Lotería is looking for a lifeline

Luis Quiroz believes in the mission of bringing the community together. As the founder of Mission Lotería, he launched the Shop Local campaign back in 2019.

"You basically collect your stickers at different shopping locations, different restaurants, different cafes. And each business will give you a sticker with your purchase. You scan our QR code, you upload a picture of your lotería, your bingo, and you are entered to win prizes, cards, merchandise," Quiroz said.

Quiroz said there was a proposal for marketing in the Mission District, and he pitched this campaign to city leaders. Since 2019, the organization has been receiving about $30,000 from the city of San Francisco to fund its yearly lotería campaign, but this year, the future is uncertain.

"By October 15th, we'll be able to decide whether or not we can continue to move forward with the planning and how big it's going to be," he said.

He said the city has not granted them any funding for this fiscal year, which is why he and his team set up a GoFundMe to raise money for its lotería campaign.

"Goes to the actual expenses of printing the prints, printing the stickers, the tablas, the game boards. And paying our team members to do outreach to go to the businesses," Quiroz said.

He shared that having events like these are crucial for the community, as the lotería campaign generated more than $100,000 in revenue for the Mission District.

"It's all about community. It's about people coming together, supporting with real dollars, coming back to their community," Quiroz said.

Ana Valle, the owner of Abanico Coffee Roasters in the Mission District, said the organization helps create visibility for local businesses.

"What we all appreciate in the neighborhood, is bringing people into the area, to discover all the beautiful, wonderful things the Mission has to offer," Valle said.

Quiroz said they may need to readjust their outreach due to budget cuts, and plans to petition for more city funding in the future.

"We've shown up for the community, the community continues to show up for us," Quiroz said. "So, we're going to keep that relationship going."