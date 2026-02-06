San Francisco parents warned public schools to be closed on Monday as strike looms

The San Francisco Unified School District is alerting parents to get ready for schools to be closed on Monday as a deal to head off a teachers' strike appears far from being reached.

District Superintendent Maria Su announced at a press conference on Friday that if teachers go on strike on Monday as they have threatened, all district schools will have to be shut down. The district serves about 50,000 students across its campuses.

Su said the district believes its latest proposal is more than enough to meet the needs of its staff, rejecting the notion their offer isn't good enough. She appeared to get emotional as she spoke about contingency plans for a strike on Monday.

"I will be sending out staff guidance and staffing plans to all employees, giving clear instructions and directions to our staff during these uncertain times for our students and faculty," said Su.

Su added that the district had offered to meet union negotiators at 9 a.m. Friday to continue talks but that did not take place.

Also on Friday, the union representing principals and other administrators announced it would also strike in solidarity with teachers. The United Administrators of San Francisco, which represents 253 principals, assistant principals, program administrators, and supervisors across the district, said its members voted to authorize the sympathy strike. The union noted that SEIU Local 1021, which represents school clerks and custodians, has also called a sympathy strike.

"A single administrator alone in a school building does not constitute a functioning or safe school environment," said UASF in a statement. "Under these conditions, keeping schools open puts students at risk."

Late Thursday, the teachers' union described the district's offer as "not serious," adding that it would continue to wait for a serious proposal that includes health benefits for all.

"We are incredibly disappointed in the district's continued lack of urgency here," union president Cassondra Curiel said. "All week, we have been bombarded with the message that the district was prepared to come to the table and give us a serious proposal."

On Thursday, United Educators of San Francisco said teachers were ready to strike if a deal couldn't be reached, and as talks between the district and the union continue to come up short on an agreement, it appears both sides are now bracing for a strike.

The union is seeking a 9% salary increase over two years and fully paid healthcare coverage for dependents, while the district has offered a 4% raise over two years.

An independent report recommended a 6% raise over two years, and added that providing healthcare for dependents was "not feasible" due to the district's current finances. The report recommended using parcel tax money to provide the benefit for three years.

The two sides have agreed to meet on Saturday afternoon. At the same time, the district is urging parents to prepare as if school will be closed on Monday.

Mayor Daniel Lurie said on Wednesday that he had urged both sides to continue discussions and that it was "crucial that our schools remain open. Every day in the classroom matters."

A strike would be the first San Francisco teacher labor stoppage since 1979.