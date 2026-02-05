Watch CBS News
San Francisco Unified School District teachers call for Monday strike if no deal is reached

Tim Fang
The union representing San Francisco Unified School District teachers announced Thursday that a strike will take place early next week if an agreement is not reached.

Cassondra Curiel, president of the United Educators of San Francisco, said teachers would strike beginning Monday, February 9 without a deal.

"We are announcing the strike here this morning because we want our community and families to be prepared," Curiel said at a news conference outside district headquarters. "We did not come to this decision lightly."

"We want to be in our classrooms and school sites with all of our students. We have been saying for a long time that we will do whatever it takes to win the schools our students deserve, so here we are," Curiel added.

Following the announcement, superintendent Maria Su said in a statement, "We value our educators, and I do not want a strike. I share the concern and uncertainty this creates for families. I am committed to working around the clock to reach an agreement while also preparing for possible disruptions to the school day."

Both sides are expected to meet starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The strike would be the first labor stoppage involving San Francisco teachers since 1979.

