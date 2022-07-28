San Francisco road-rage incident ends with Market Street crash; 2 detained

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed two people were detained following a road-rage incident that included shots fired before a pursuit and crash, according to authorities.

Police said that on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lombard Street and Laguna Street after a report of shots fired. Arriving officers met with a victim, who said he had been involved in a road-rage incident with another vehicle. The victim said the incident resulted in a non-injury vehicle collision, after which the other driver exited their vehicle brandishing a gun before firing it and fleeing the scene.

Police were able to locate a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description and attempted to stop the vehicle before the driver fled from officers. A brief police pursuit ensued before the vehicle stopped on Market Street near Front Street after reportedly losing control and colliding with other vehicles, ending up on its side.

Police said two occupants were detained.

Officers remain on scene pursuing the active investigation of the incident. Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.