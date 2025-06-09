Protests in San Francisco denouncing California ICE raids held for second day

Protesters gather in SF Mission to rally against ICE raids in California

Hundreds of protesters in San Francisco are marching in the Mission District to protest the ongoing ICE raids in California.

The protest began at Mission and 24th around 6 p.m.

"The people in our federal government, who are making decisions to put troops on the streets and to round up members of our community, need to see we are not with them and that we will stand against them," one protester told CBS News Bay Area.

An earlier, separate rally was held at City Hall to speak out against President Donald Trump's travel ban and ICE raids.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has said he would protect the rights of residents to hold demonstrations, but that the city will "never tolerate violent and destructive behavior.

The protest in the Mission comes just a day after 154 people were arrested Sunday night during demonstrations denouncing ICE raids.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said there were 400 people during the Sunday rally, which remained largely peaceful, but that as the number of protesters dwindled, some people on the streets vandalized Muni buses and smashed store windows.

Nearly all the people arrested were released, San Francisco Interim Police Chief Paul Yep said, but some of them could face charges.

There was a separate protest against ICE in San Jose, which was also a rally against the city's homeless policy.

San Jose Police previously confirmed that ICE has conducted operations in the city. The Department said agents called them on June 3, saying they needed help due to protesters in the area.

ICE, the following day, on June 4, also confirmed it had been conducting operations in San Jose.