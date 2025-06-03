ICE agents in San Jose call police due to protester presence at operation

San Jose Police confirmed there were ICE agents in the city on Tuesday afternoon conducting an operation.

The agents were conducting an operation near Snell Avenue and Blossom Hill Road, police said. During the operation, ICE agents contacted the San Jose Police and told them they needed assistance due to protesters yelling.

San Jose Police said a lieutenant was sent to make sure that no other crimes were occurring and to remind them that they do not get involved in immigration enforcement.

San Jose police confirmed ICE agents were in the city on June 3. Photos taken from a video posted to Instagram show agents on Blossom Hill Road. channel408_bayarea via Instagram

Police said no crimes occurred, and the lieutenant left the scene not long after.

Video posted to Instagram by channel408_bayarea shows what appears to be ICE agents on Blossom Hill Road. According to their post, the agents were there sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Police have not said how many protesters were in the area.