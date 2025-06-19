San Francisco police arrest 25, seize drugs in one-day Tenderloin operation

Police in San Francisco said they arrested more than two dozen people, along with seizing drugs and an illegal firearm, following a recent one-day operation in the city's Tenderloin.

In a statement Wednesday, the department released details about Tuesday's action, which involved officers from multiple units and deputies from the San Francisco Sheriff's Office.

"Our officers are relentlessly going after illegal drug activity in our neighborhoods, including the Tenderloin," acting police chief Paul Yep said in a statement. "Every day, we're seizing large amounts of deadly narcotics and helping improve conditions on our streets. The message is getting out that this activity is not tolerated in San Francisco."

Police said officers and deputies conducted buy-bust operations along Sixth Street, the 700 block of Golden Gate Avenue, along with Grove and Hyde streets. Officers seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine base, heroin and an illegal firearm and made several arrests.

Another group of officers, including the Fugitive Enforcement Recovery Team, made additional arrests for outstanding warrants and other drug-related charges, police said.

In total, 25 arrests were made and 380 grams of narcotics were seized.

"We will be relentless in our work dismantling drug markets," Mayor Daniel Lurie said on social media Wednesday following the operation.

Police did not release the names of those arrested.

Officers said Tuesday's action is part of the department's Drug Market Agency Coordination Center, a multi-agency task force targeting drug sales and use in the city's Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods. Previous enforcement actions have focused on the areas of 7th and Mission streets and United Nations Plaza.

Police said enforcement efforts this year have expanded along the Sixth Street corridor in SoMa and the Mission District.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".