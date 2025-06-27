Man accused of murdering his mother in San Francisco; held without bail

A man was charged with fatally shooting his mother outside her home in San Francisco, authorities said Thursday.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a press statement that 32-year-old Marvin Duran was arraigned on Wednesday on charges of murder with an allegation that he intentionally used a firearm in the murder. He was also charged with three counts of child endangerment.

Duran pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment. The District Attorney's Office moved to have him detained pending trial and the judge ordered him held without bail.

According to court documents cited by the D.A.'s Office, police responded on June 21 at about 3:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Brookdale Avenue in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood. Officers found the woman on the ground in front of her home with a gunshot wound to her head, and medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Multiple witnesses told police they saw Duran shoot his mother at close range, the D.A.'s Office said.

Duran was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 8.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411, beginning the message with 'SFPD'.