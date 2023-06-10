San Francisco Mayor Breed says 'horrific' Mission District mass shooting raises 'questions and concerns'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Mayor London Breed weighed in Saturday morning on the San Francisco Mission District shooting that injured nine people Friday evening, saying the incident was still under investigation.

The mayor tweeted an update about the shooting at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, saying that the shooting was still under investigation.

"I know there are a lot of questions and concerns in the community, and people want answers," the tweet read. "We are still working to understand exactly what happened and why and we will share information as soon as we can."

Last night's shooting in the Mission is still under investigation. I know there are a lot of questions and concerns in the community, and people want answers.



We are still working to understand exactly what happened and why and we will share information as soon as we can. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 10, 2023

San Francisco police said they responded to a shooting scene near 24th Street and Treat Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. at a block party. Authorities initially confirmed several people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital, but their condition was not known as of 11 p.m.

Police later said at around 11:24 p.m. that nine people were injured in what they described as a targeted shooting. While the SFPD Twitter account posted that all the victims were expected to survive their injuries, Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani said there were life-threatening injuries.

"No lives were lost. Thank you to all our City workers who responded to this horrific event in the Mission," Breed said.

Breed also thanked all the police, paramedics and staff at San Francisco General Hospital "who responded quickly to this shooting."

Vaswani said more information would be provided by San Francisco police at some point Saturday morning.