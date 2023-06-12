Update: 4 San Francisco Mission District mass shooting victims still hospitalized, 1 critical

SAN FRANCISCO -- Hospital officials on Monday said one victim from Friday night's mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission District remains in critical condition while three others are in fair condition.

The statement from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital (ZSFG) said the hospital received all nine patients injured in Friday night's incident at 24th and Treat streets.

SF Mission District shooting investigation. CBS

"One patient remains in critical condition, three are in fair condition, and five have been discharged," the statement said.

The shooting on busy street at around 9 p.m. Friday evening has left the Mission District community asking questions about safety. Dying Breed, a clothing store located near the intersection where the shooting happened, was holding a block party to celebrate its sixth anniversary, according to a post on the store's Instagram account.

Javier Campos believed to be a member of the Sureños gang is a person of interest, San Francisco police said. SFPD

San Francisco police over the weekend confirmed that eight of the victims were male and one was female. The victims' ages range from 20 to 34 years old.

On Sunday, San Francisco police identified a person of interest in the mass shooting incident. The man, Javier Campos, is believed to be a member of the Sureños street gang, police said. Detectives have tied him to a Mercedes sedan recorded on surveillance video speeding from the scene of the shooting.

However, in a statement released Monday afternoon, SFPD said "investigators have been working diligently on the shooting incident" and currently were "unable to confirm any suspect information, nor have we released such information to the public."

Investigators have been working diligently on the Mission District shooting incident. No arrests have been made. At this time, we are unable to confirm any suspect information, nor have we released such information to the public. ➡️ https://t.co/VEJJX1cXCs pic.twitter.com/6II4HQMLPH — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 12, 2023

In a statement posted on social media early Sunday morning, representatives from Dying Breed and Mission Skateboards, another business at the block party, called the shooting a "hateful senseless act that has left its mark on the corner that we call home."

"We started the evening with our loved ones, peers and community members with the most positive intent. It's disheartening that someone could be so spiteful," the statement said.

Police said the shooting remains an open and active investigations. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.