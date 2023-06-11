1 dead, 6 wounded in deadly mass shooting at Antioch birthday party

ANTIOCH -- Police in Antioch are investigating a deadly mass shooting at a birthday party early Sunday morning that left a young woman dead and six other people injured, authorities said.

According to an Antioch Police Department press release, shortly before 1 a.m. police dispatch began receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding a shooting incident at a home on the 3300 block of Sunset Lane. Additional reports indicated that multiple people had been injured.

Antioch fatal mass shooting at birthday party on June 11, 2023. CBS

Arriving officers found a large crowd outside the home and multiple victims injured by gunfire. Authorities learned that a birthday party was being held at the home for a 19-year-old male with a large number of people in attendance. Witnesses told officers that multiple shots were fired after the arrival of some uninvited guests.

The gunfire created a panic at the party with multiple people including gunshot victims fleeing the scene, authorities said. Several victims arrived at area hospitals after either driving themselves or being driven to hospital emergency rooms for treatment. A total of seven people were shot during the incident.

Police said one victim, a 19-year-old girl, was transported to a hospital where she died from her injuries. Six additional victims, an 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old male, two 19-year-old females and two 20-year-old females all received non-life-threatening injuries.

Antioch police said the suspect or suspects had already fled the scene in a vehicle prior to the arrival of officers. No details regarding the suspects have been released. Homicide detectives were still collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses Sunday as the investigation into the shooting continues.

The shooting is the second mass shooting to happen in the San Francisco Bay Area in just over 48 hours. Nine people were injured Friday night in a mass shooting at a Mission District block party that is still under investigation by SFPD.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Antioch Police Department.