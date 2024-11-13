Person killed on Market Street in San Francisco near Embarcadero BART station

Watch: Scene of homicide on Market Street in San Francisco outside Embarcadero BART station

A person was killed on Market Street outside the Embarcadero BART station in San Francisco Wednesday morning and the search for the suspect caused significant delays on the BART system.

San Francisco police said officers responded to Market and Main Streets at 5:49 a.m. regarding a person who was bleeding. Officers found a male victim suffering from an unspecified injury on Market Street just outside an entrance to the BART/Muni Metro Embarcadero station and began first aid until medics arrived at the scene, police said.

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the scene where a person was killed on Market Street at Main Street in San Francisco, Nov. 13, 2024. KPIX

The suspect reportedly fled into the station and the resulting police activity halted service into Embarcadero station, prompting major delays on the BART system. As of 7 a.m., trains were once again stopping at Embarcadero.

No suspect information was available from police and no arrest was made.

Homicide investigators erected a tent around the tarp-covered body of the victim and cordoned off the area to vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the morning bustle near the foot of Market Street.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

