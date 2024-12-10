Volunteers play a vital role for San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank is providing essential support to nearly 50,000 households each week, addressing food insecurity across the region.

At the heart of the effort are dedicated volunteers like Jenny Stewart, who leads food delivery runs twice a week with her team from the Pomeroy Center, an organization that serves individuals with disabilities.

Stewart, who has been volunteering for several years, says the work brings joy to her group.

"Serving others, it just feels good," she said.

Part of Stewart's job is rallying her team before each delivery.

"Okay, everybody ready? Here we go!" she enthused as they prepared for more work.

The team's usual routes span various neighborhoods in the city, where they've become familiar faces in the communities they serve.

"We are delivering to our favorite building on Shotwell. We love everybody there," Stewart noted.

According to the San Francisco Marin Food Bank, 66% of the recipients of food bags -- which primarily contain fresh produce -- are seniors. Another 41% of recipients live with someone who has a disability. This makes each delivery especially significant, Stewart said.

The volunteer deliveries also offer the team a deep sense of purpose. Stewart explained how the work is organized, with each volunteer assigned specific buildings and tasks.

"We have 503, which you're going to do, and 501, which FeFe is going to do," she said, coordinating with precision.

For many recipients, the food is a lifeline, especially in light of higher food prices that have persisted since the pandemic. Allie Cunningham, a building manager at one of the participating sites, spoke about the vital role the deliveries play, especially during the holidays.

"A lot of people don't have big families, so they depend on the meals that come in during the week. During the holidays, something as small as some vegetables to make a soup or a small comfort meal goes a long way, especially with the seniors in this building," Cunningham explained.

Stewart highlighted the profound impact of these deliveries, noting how volunteers find it personally rewarding to provide food that is not only free but also nourishing.

"To give them a 40-pound bag of free food that's healthy? It's very rewarding. We love it," she said.

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank continues to distribute millions of pounds of food each year, ensuring that thousands of individuals and families have access to the nutrition they need. With dedicated volunteers like Stewart and her team, the organization's mission to fight hunger remains strong, one bag at a time.