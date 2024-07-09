San Francisco man accused of shooting at deputies during eviction notice pleads not guilty

A man who allegedly fired shots at deputies who were attempting to evict him in San Francisco was charged with several felonies, including attempted murder of a public official, according to prosecutors.

Eric Notrick, 42, allegedly fired shots as deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice at his residence in the area of 14th Street and Roosevelt Way on July 3.

Notrick appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder of a public official, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling.

Notrick allegedly fired multiple rounds of unknown caliber at officers through the door.

"The deputies knocked on Mr. Notrick's door to announce their presence and the eviction," said the San Francisco District Attorney's Office in a release Tuesday. "Mr. Notrick allegedly responded verbally before suddenly firing seven times through the door at the deputies."

According to the sheriff's office, the area was immediately evacuated and a perimeter was set up. Tactical teams were called in to negotiate with him, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

Notrick was eventually taken into custody after negotiations, but the sheriff's office did not provide details about the arrest.

No officers were injured, nor did deputies return fire, according to the San Francisco Sheriff's Office.

Notrick's next court appearance will be on July 30 to schedule a preliminary hearing, according to prosecutors. He is being held in jail pending trial.