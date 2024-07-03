Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested after shooting gun at San Francisco deputies during eviction

By Dave Pehling

A man was arrested in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon after firing a gun through a door at sheriff's deputies as they tried to conduct an eviction.

According to the San Francisco Sheriff's Department public information officer, at around 10:45 a.m., members of the department's civil unit were conducting eviction at a residence in the area of 14th and Buena Vista streets near Buena Vista Park.

The eviction turned into a standoff after the subject fired multiple rounds through the door at deputies, authorities said. San Francisco police responded to the scene to assist and members of the community were advised to avoid the area.

Authorities said that the suspect was taken into custody at around 2:15 p.m. Criminal charges in the incident are pending.

The sheriff's department said there are no reported injuries to deputies or other residents 

