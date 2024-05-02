San Francisco launches First Thursday street fest to boost SoMa rebound

SAN FRANCISCO -- First Thursday, San Francisco's latest attempt to lure more people downtown, drew thousands to a stretch of Second Street in SoMa.

Ledell Jones, who lives in the city, arrived early Thursday afternoon, eagerly anticipating the festivities.

"I've been here so early they set up community warriors in the first vending machine T-shirt or backpack and hats and I'm just waiting for my beef patties," Ledell said.

As Ledell made his way to the event, he described how he stumbled upon it.

"I heard about this First Thursday and I was just walking down the street. I was going to Chase bank and so the lady told me it was the First Thursday that we're doing it and she says it's gonna be every Thursday and I was like 'I haven't eaten yet so what kind of food are we gonna have?' and she goes 'the trucks are down there' and I walked down here," he said.

The First Thursdays event, beginning May 2 and repeating monthly through April 2025, aims to rejuvenate downtown by shutting down several blocks on Second Street south of Market.

Shani Jones, owner of Peaches Patties, expressed her excitement about the event's potential impact.

"I feel pretty good. It's our first time doing this event but it's bringing people out from their offices, just enjoying San Francisco and, of course, a big part of revitalizing downtown," Shani said.

Shani, who has been running her Jamaican food company since 2012, sees the event as a good opportunity for her business to gain exposure while contributing to the city's revitalization efforts.

"When I first heard about it I was like 'Oh this would be good' and I'm definitely down with it because it works both ways because we can get our name out there for our business and we're also helping the city of San Francisco as far as getting people out on the streets," she explained.

The lively atmosphere grew through the evening, as DJs spun music and attendees enjoyed great weather.

"This will help recover downtown … I mean, you got everyone walking from Mission street, you got the college and you got the people coming from work so right here is like a melting pot of all the communities whether you work, travel, get off BART." Ledell said.