Juvenile shot near San Francisco's Galileo High School and Ghirardelli Square

A suspect is being sought after shooting injured a juvenile male at an intersection near Galileo High School and Ghirardelli Square Wednesday afternoon, according to San Francisco police.

Police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of North Point and Polk Street at 12:38 p.m. Arriving officers found the male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The officers assisted until medics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers then searched the area for the suspect and any other potential victims. No arrests have been made, and no additional injuries have been reported at this time.

Police said officers were working with school staff to ensure a nearby school campus is safe and secure. While police did not specifically say which school in the area, Galileo High School is about a block from the intersection where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."