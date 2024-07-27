San Francisco jury convict "prolific thief" in string of auto, home burglaries

A San Francisco jury convicted a "prolific burglar" of multiple auto and residential break-ins, prosecutors said Friday.

Darvin Ramirez-Perez, 38, was found guilty of first-degree hot prowl residential burglary, attempted first-degree residential burglary, second-degree auto burglary, vandalism, grand theft and possession of burglar tools, among other crimes, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said.

Ramirez-Perez's criminal activities from March 2021 to February 2023 escalated from auto burglary to hot prowl residential break-ins, prosecutors said.

On March 15, 2021, he shattered a Ford F-150's window near Union Square using a spark plug and stole a suitcase. He was arrested with the stolen item and a concealed machete, prosecutors said.

On Aug. 18, 2021, he was found near a stolen vehicle in the Tenderloin, with the key and burglary tools. On Nov. 20, 2022, he broke into a garage at a home in the Richmond District and stole a $10,000 bicycle, prosecutors said.

On Nov. 28, 2022, he broke into another garage at a home in the Richmond District with an array of burglar tools including a blow torch but fled after triggering an alarm.

On Feb. 14, 2023, he used a crowbar to force open the front door of a family's home in Lower Pacific Heights. The homeowner saw him through security cameras and called the police, who arrested him nearby with burglary tools including a blowtorch.

Ramirez-Perez is in custody. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 19, prosecutors said.