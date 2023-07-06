SF police investigating deadly shooting in Bret Harte neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man was shot and killed in San Francisco's Bret Harte neighborhood Tuesday night.

San Francisco police said the shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. near the intersection of Jamestown Avenue and Ingalls Street.

Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the man died at the hospital.

So far police have not made any arrests. They are asking anyone with information to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411. You may remain anonymous.