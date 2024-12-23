San Francisco Hilton Hotel workers to vote on new contract agreement

After their 93rd day of striking, Hilton Hotel workers have reached a tentative new contract agreement.

Workers represented by Unite Here Local 2 union will vote to ratify the deal Tuesday. Marriott workers reached agreements on Thursday, with Hyatt workers doing the same on Friday.

Hotel workers in San Francisco have been walking picket lines for the last three months since the strike began on September 22. Workers have been holding loud protests in Union Square, even staying active outside hotels on Thanksgiving Day.

Earlier this month, workers urged attendees planning to come to the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the Westin St. Francis Hotel next month to skip the event.

Bill Fung has been walking the picket line all three months.

"All day, all night we are on the picket line to fight for our contract," said Fung.

Fung immigrated from China in 1990, a couple years later, he began working here at the Hilton as a housekeeper.

"In 30 years, it's been up and down, up and down. The management is really trying to take advantage of us," said Fung.

Fung believes things got worse during the pandemic. He says the hotel cut positions and combined others, resulting in workers having more responsibilities, but making the same money.

"A lot of people, they have two jobs and even three jobs to support their family," said Fung about the current situation. "And that was what really exhausts our body."

Both Fung and his wife have two jobs, saying it's the only way they can make ends meet.

"I have less time with my children," Fung said sadly.

He hopes a wage increase could give him some of his time and energy back.

The tentative agreement applies to about 900 workers, 650 of which have been on strike since September, according to Unite Here Local 2 union spokesperson Ted Waechter. The hotels include the Hilton San Francisco Union Square and about 250 workers at Hilton's Parc 55 hotel, who had been prepared to go on strike.

Down the street at the Grand Hyatt, things are quieter now that their strike is over.

"We can't believe we were here for three months in a tent, and now no more," said Hyatt worker Edwin Solis. "We are so happy. My co-workers are so happy."

Solis was out picketing throughout that strike. Monday morning, he got to go back to work at the Hyatt.

He told CBS News Bay Area he was thrilled with the new contract. He said they are getting better wages, improvements to their pension, and most important to him, better healthcare coverage.

"Twice my wife got surgery, and we see the bills and it costs more than $50,000," said Solis. "I can't afford it."

But with his new coverage, he can relax and celebrate the Christmas holiday.

"We can enjoy with our family at this time," said Solis. "We can buy some gifts for them, for at least my kids and my wife."

Fung is hopeful the new contract is approved and similar to those ratified by Hyatt and Marriott workers. He said despite it being a difficult time, it was special to see all his co-workers come together.

"It's really touched my heart," said Fung. "A lot of people they're fighting with the same goal as me."