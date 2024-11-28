Thanksgiving marks 68th day of hotels workers' strike in San Francisco

About 2,500 hotel workers continued striking on Thanksgiving as negotiations sit at a standstill.

Thanksgiving marked the 68th day of the strike, which started on September 22. Union workers with UNITE HERE Local 2 have demanded more staffing, higher wages, and secure benefits. The strike includes workers from Hyatt, Marriott, and Hilton hotels.

"We are fighting for something so basic like our wages, our health insurance, and our pensions," Jose Leon, who has worked at the Grant Hyatt for 32 years, said on Thursday. "This suffering makes us value what we have and what we deserve."

Sergio Hernandez, who has been working at the Grand Hyatt in San Francisco's Union Square for 16 years, said he and his family have had trouble keeping up with the cost of living in the Bay Area.

"Health insurance is very important for us and our families, especially here in San Francisco," he said.

Holding signs that read "Bet on SF," union workers are hoping to compromise with the hotels by making pay contingent on future hotel profits instead of demanding guaranteed wage increases. The union stated that it would only agree to this contingency if hotels "reverse COVID-era service cuts."

Vi Trung, who has worked at the Grand Hyatt for 34 years, said he's noticed fewer coworkers handling more work with fewer resources.

"It's not meeting our standards right here. They cut staffing," Trung, standing outside the Grand Hyatt on Thursday, said.

Leon, who is part of a bargaining committee representing his Grand Hyatt coworkers, said he hasn't heard from anyone with Hyatt.

"We haven't heard from them. We are waiting and, hopefully, they have something fair for us," Leon said.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, the company's head of labor relations said it hasn't heard from the union.

"We are disappointed that UNITE HERE Local 2 continues to strike while Hyatt remains willing to continue bargaining in good faith. At this time, UNITE HERE Local 2 has not contacted us to resume bargaining since the strike began," Michael D'Angelo stated. "We look forward to continuing to negotiate fair contracts and recognize the contributions of Hyatt employees. We continue to wait for UNITE HERE Local 2 to provide dates to resume meaningful negotiations."

D'Angelo also stated the company has historically "offered competitive wages, health care and retirement benefits at the hotel."

CBS News Bay Area reached out to Marriott for comment but has not received a response.

Through the stalemate, union workers on strike took a quick pause to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together.

With help from UNITE Here Local 19 in San Jose, workers set up tables and ate pupusas, fried rice, and cake together.

"That's unfortunate that we have to have our lunch on the street. You're supposed to be at home with your family members," Trung said. "But at the same time, it just gives me opportunities to learn more about these people right here. So I feel great."