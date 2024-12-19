Striking Marriott hotel workers in San Francisco vote on tentative contract agreement

Marriott hotel workers have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract and will vote on Thursday whether to ratify the deal.

Approximately 1,500 members of the workers' union employed by Marriot were set to vote on the new agreement between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday.

Officials with the UNITE HERE Local 2 union said the deal was reached Wednesday evening. They noted the proposed four-year contract preserves the workers' health insurance plan, includes wage increases, and adds protections against understaffing and workload increases.

The deal would end strike activity at the San Francisco Marriott Union Square on Sutter Street, the Palace Hotel on New Montgomery Street, the San Francisco Marriott Marquis on Mission Street and the Westin St. Francis on Powell Street.

Hotel workers in San Francisco have been striking for the last three months since the strike began on September 22. Workers have been holding loud protests in Union Square, even walking the picket lines in force on Thanksgiving Day.

Earlier this month, workers urged attendees planning to come to the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the Westin St. Francis Hotel next month to skip the event.

About a thousand Hilton and Hyatt hotel workers remain on strike. Union