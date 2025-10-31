SFPD arrests suspect in child sexual assault in Golden Gate Park restroom

Police in San Francisco on Friday announced an arrest in connection with an alleged child sexual assault inside a restroom at Golden Gate Park.

At a news conference, Interim Police Chief Paul Yep announced the arrest of 19-year-old Dominic Valle-Buitrago of San Francisco in connection with an assault near the Polo Fields on Oct. 23. Yep said Valle-Buitrago was arrested in Pleasant Hill on Thursday.

"This case was an extremely high priority for us," Yep said.

Following the assault, Yep said they began to focus on the suspect after receiving a tip from a parent.

Valle-Buitrago was booked into the San Francisco County Jail. He is being held on suspicion of multiple charges, including kidnapping, lewd act upon a child, sexual battery, assault and false imprisonment.

Parents told CBS News Bay Area that the assault took place as a child went to use the restroom while children were at soccer practice nearby.

"You never want to think that that can happen," said Clark Mariotti, whose child practiced soccer not far from where the assault took place.

San Francisco Youth Soccer sent out a statement saying they're heartbroken and sent out reminders to families about taking extra precautions.

Following the assault, officials with the Recreation and Park Department increased safety measures by stationing a park ranger near the restrooms on weekdays, conducting spot checks and installing a security camera in the area, among other measures.