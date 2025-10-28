San Francisco police investigate alleged child sexual assault in Golden Gate Park restroom

Police in San Francisco said they are investigating the alleged sexual battery of a child inside a Golden Gate Park restroom last week and have increased patrols in the local area in response.

According to SFPD, the incident took place in a restroom near the Polo Fields around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Police did not provide details about a potential suspect.

"Investigators are working diligently on this high priority case," police said in a statement, noting that they have increased patrols in the Richmond District and are working closely with the city's Recreation and Park Department.

"This is an active investigation that is moving rapidly, and we hope to have an update promptly," the department added.

A spokesperson for the Recreation and Park Department told CBS News Bay Area that they have increased safety measures at the Polo Fields, which officials said is used as a practice field for youth sports.

Parks officials said a San Francisco Park Ranger is being stationed near the restrooms between 3 and 5 p.m. on weekdays, in addition to a field monitor rotating between the Beach Chalet and Polo Field during afterschool hours. Rangers are also conducting spot checks throughout the day and a security camera has been installed in the area.

Officials have also alerted the Polo Fields soccer community, asking coaches and parents to institute a buddy system for restroom visits and to report suspicious activity.