Child sexually assaulted in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park bathroom, police say

Some parents and children who use the soccer fields at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park are on high alert after police say a child was sexually assaulted last week.

It happened when the child went to use the restroom during soccer practice.

"As a dad, it makes me angry," said parent Clark Mariotti.

For Mariotti, this feels personal.

San Francisco police say a child was sexually assaulted last Thursday in a park bathroom, just feet away from the field where Mariotti's daughter practices soccer.

"You never want to think that that can happen," Mariotti explained.

He says his daughter was rattled by this situation.

"It was scary for her, which immediately pulled at my heartstrings," Mariotti said.

So, while some parents drop off their kids and pick them up after practice, he wanted to stay the whole time, just as a precaution.

"I was joking with another dad here, I'm here in case we need to apprehend somebody, but I doubt it would come to that," Mariotti said.

But it's still important to be prepared. SF Recreation and Parks has made some changes.

"A San Francisco Park Ranger is now stationed near the restrooms on weekdays between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., when youth are primarily using the field," said Rec and Park in a statement. "This is in addition to our regular field monitor who rotates between the Beach Chalet and Polo Fields during after-school hours (3:30–6:30 p.m.). Rangers are also conducting additional spot checks throughout the day, including weekends. A security camera has been installed in the area to support the investigation and enhance ongoing safety monitoring."

San Francisco Youth Soccer also put out a statement saying they're heartbroken and they are sending out reminders about taking extra precautions.

Mariotti is educating his daughter as well, to make sure she is protecting herself.

"Awareness is number one and when you have that awareness, you can feel more confident and you can remember to have your friend's back," Mariotti explained about what he is telling his daughter. "Usually, people prey on somebody they feel is more defenseless, so strength in numbers."

He was reading the book "Play" by psychiatrist Dr. Stuart Brown. The book's argument is that play is essential for emotional well-being and even survival.

He's trying to gain insight on how to support his daughter through this and encourage her to stay on the field, play soccer and have fun.

"The reality is it comes in waves, and these things happen and it's good to see people out here and showing face for the kids," Mariotti said.