San Francisco DA charges 26 people in connection to April protest on Golden Gate Bridge

The San Francisco District Attorney said 26 people were charged in connection with the protest that took place April 15 on the Golden Gate Bridge.

All 26 people are facing 38 counts of false imprisonment, trespassing to interfere with a business, obstruction of thoroughfare, unlawful assembly, refusal to disperse at a riot and failure to obey the lawful order of a uniformed officer.

DA Brooke Jenkins said eight people are facing felony conspiracy charges, while the rest were charged with misdemeanor conspiracy.

Around 8 a.m. on April 15, a group of protesters blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge. Chopper footage of the protest on the Golden Gate Bridge showed protesters with a banner that read "STOP THE WORLD FOR GAZA" across the southbound lanes.

The protesters used chains concealed in pipes to connect themselves to each other, slowing the process of clearing the demonstration. It wasn't until noon that tow trucks began to remove vehicles from the bridge.

CHP that day confirmed 26 people were arrested. However, the protesters were later released as DA Jenkins said charges were not ready to be filed.

According to the DA, it's estimated that the Golden Gate Bridge District suffered around $162,000 in lost revenue, and that over 200 people called the CHP to inform them about how they were affected by the protest.

The DA said some people told the CHP they missed "important medical appointments, school and flights. According to the DA one person said they missed a pre-op appointment for brain surgery, which would remove a tumor.

Arrest warrants were issued, and the 26 charged have until Monday to turn themselves in to the California Highway Patrol.