San Francisco couple is optimistic Pope Leo will promote inclusion: "He loves everyone."

SAN FRANCISCO — While Catholics around the world celebrated the election of Pope Leo XIV, a couple in San Francisco is hopeful that he will bring about change that they say is long overdue.

Jim Laufenberg and Michael Daly are starting to see the day when who you love doesn't determine whether you're worthy of God's love. They met decades ago after mass at a time when the church didn't recognize their love for each other. Now they are married, and they have hope that the Catholic Church will soon welcome them with open arms.

"I was thrilled when he spoke and one of the first things he said was 'God loves all of you' at St Peter's Square," Laufenberg said. "He loves everyone."

That message resonated with this San Francisco couple. They feel the late Pope Francis laid the groundwork for acceptance. He appointed a number of bishops who are believed to be supportive of the LGBTQ + community. Daly thinks their support to elect the new pope is a sign that the church may be more open to progressive values.

"I was sure it was going to be Friday or Saturday," Daly said. "I felt that it happened with that many people voting, I thought it happened very quickly and for me, that is hope."

New Ways Ministry, a Maryland-based group, is urging the LGBTQ+ community to take a wait-and-see approach with Pope Leo. In a 2012 speech made to fellow bishops, the pope reportedly criticized the positive portrayal of the homosexual lifestyle in Western media. Daly, though, is optimistic the pope will promote inclusion.

"My faith is my own accountability to be a good Catholic," he said. "We're in a long-term relationship, we do good things, and I want to be respected."

Laufenberg and Daly never expected to see same sex marriage in their lifetime. They are encouraged by what they've heard so far about Pope Leo that a change in the Catholic Church will be next.

"I think it's going to move faster than my husband thinks because I think it's the right thing to do," Laufenberg said. "This new Pope, from what we hear from his family, he's really very smart and he knows what's right."