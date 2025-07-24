Classic Mercedes-Benz recovered, 2 arrested in San Francisco burglary case

Police in San Francisco said Thursday that they recovered a classic Mercedes-Benz coupe that was bound for Europe after it was stolen during a home burglary last year.

On the morning of Nov. 23, 2024, officers were called to a home on the 100 block of Turquoise Way in the city's Diamond Heights neighborhood. The victims told police that their 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL coupe was stolen during the burglary.

Officers with the Auto Theft Unit and the plainclothes team were able to identify two suspects in the case.

The first suspect, identified as Michael Demetrescu, was arrested on March 6. He was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of burglary and vehicle theft.

A stolen 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SL after it was recovered by police on June 26, 2025. Officers said two burglars stole the vehicle on Nov. 23, 2024 from a home in San Francisco's Diamond Heights neighborhood. San Francisco Police Department

On June 23, the California Department of Motor Vehicles notified police about the vehicle. The DMV told police that the Mercedes was listed for sale and was being prepared for export to the Netherlands.

Three days later, officers recovered the car at a shipping facility in Richmond.

Police shared photos of the Mercedes being placed on a tow truck and brought back to San Francisco over the Bay Bridge. The coupe, which police said was a family heirloom, has since been returned to its owners.

A stolen 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SL after it was recovered by police on June 26, 2025. Officers said two burglars stole the vehicle on Nov. 23, 2024 from a home in San Francisco's Diamond Heights neighborhood. San Francisco Police Department.

On July 17, officers were able to arrest the second suspect in the case, identified as Anthony Norman Fretty. Police said Fretty was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and delaying an investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.