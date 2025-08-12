1 dead following overnight double shooting in San Francisco's Bayview

One person has died after two people were shot in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood late Monday night, police said.

Around 10:35 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Harbor Road following reports of a shooting. As police headed to the scene, officers were told that a vehicle connected to the incident was stopped on the 2200 block of Cesar Chavez Street, more than a mile-and-a-half away.

In the vehicle, police found two people suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and paramedics rendered aid to the victims, who were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said one of the victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The victim's name has not been released.

Officers said Tuesday that no arrests have been made. Additional details about the shooting are not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.