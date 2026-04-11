Thunderstorms expected across San Francisco Bay Area for most of the weekend

The San Francisco Bay Area will be seeing more rain and thunderstorms on Saturday and through part of Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday will have the greatest potential for thunderstorms. Residents can expect "strong and erratic winds, brief heavy rain, small hail, and isolated waterspouts."

The storm impacts will begin around 3 p.m. as the storm moves across the Bay Area, from north to south.

Stormy weather will continue through the evening and overnight into Sunday. Weather impacts will then be on and off, after which a dry period will begin on Sunday night.

📡Radar Update [8:45 AM] - A few scattered showers to start the day. However, expect activity to increase this afternoon/evening with showers and thunderstorms. #cawx pic.twitter.com/yYR7AuYzd0 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 11, 2026

Wind gusts during the storm are expected to be upwards of 35 to 45 mph. As for temperatures, inland along the bay and coast will be in the low 60s to upper 50s.

So far, over the past 24 to 36 hours, there has been an inch and a half of rain in the highest elevations of the Santa Cruz mountains, nearly an inch in Santa Rosa, just over half an inch in San Francisco and Napa, and slightly less in Concord.