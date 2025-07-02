California fireworks warehouse explosion forces several cities to put July 4 shows on hold

A number of municipalities across Northern California have put their Fourth of July fireworks shows on hold after the explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Esparto.

Cal Fire says seven people are unaccounted for after the massive explosion at Devastating Pyrotechnics on Tuesday.

Yolo County residents reported feeling the shockwave and a smoke plume could be seen for miles just after the explosion. Several structures at the property caught fire and Cal Fire crews also had to battle an 80-acre grass fire.

Two people were injured in the fire, Esparto Fire officials revealed at a press conference Wednesday.

The full extent of the damage after the explosion remains unclear, but a number of cities have either canceled or put their Fourth of July fireworks shows on hold in the wake of the incident.

Which cities have canceled their July 4 fireworks shows?

As of Wednesday afternoon, the following cities and municipalities have announced a pause on their Independence Day shows due to their fireworks having been stored at the Esparto facility:

-Cloverdale's Annual Chuck Sibert Pyro Spectacular.

-The Lodi Lake Fireworks Show.

-San Jose's fireworks show, but city officials say their parade at Lake Cunningham will go on as scheduled.

-Yuba-Sutter 4th of July Fireworks in Marysville.