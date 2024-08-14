San Francisco leaders stand by mother who continues to seek justice in 2006 cold case killing

It was an hour of remembrance, but also a call to action as Paulette Brown spoke to a crowd at the intersection of Grove and Baker Streets, as she continues to search for justice for her son.

"My son's case isn't solved. It is a cold case," said Brown.

Aubrey Abrakasa was shot and killed at that intersection on Aug. 14, 2006.

He was just 17-year-old at the time. Ever since that day, Brown has not stopped pushing for answers and accountability.

"Me, as his mother, I am his voice now and I have to continue to be his voice. To make sure that his character is not defamed as an African American young man," said Brown.

She has knocked on the doors of practically every politician in San Francisco looking for help in her son's case, and on Wednesday, several of them including the mayor, the sheriff and the police chief, all showed up to show their support.

"Paulette's courage is a testament to her strength of character and her desire to not see another mom go through what she has had to go through," said Mayor London Breed.

"To me it's inspirational what she and this family have been doing for so long over the years, almost 20 years, 18 years anyway. That they've never given up and they're out there supporting not only their own family but other families who have lost their loved ones to violence, particularly gun violence," said SFPD Police Chief William Scott.

Several other mothers of children murdered in the city also spoke at the event. Brown said by bringing everyone together she hopes to put a spotlight on all the unsolved murders in the city.

"Because a lot of people haven't heard them. They've heard me, but they haven't heard the other mothers and how the pain that they're still in," said Brown.

Brown told CBS News Bay Area she plans on continuing to host the event every year until her son's case is solved and maybe even after that.

"I don't want to quit because there's so many kids that are dying in the streets," said Brown.

One way the city is hoping to remember Brown's son Aubrey is by naming this section of road in his honor. A proposal has been submitted to the Board of Supervisors.

They're expected to discuss it at a meeting early next month.