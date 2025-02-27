Man convicted of brutal assault on 69-year-old woman in San Francisco

A San Francisco jury convicted a 45-year-old man for viciously assaulting a 69-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack, the office of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced.

Danic Vaivai was convicted of elder abuse, assault likely to produce great bodily injury, and battery with serious bodily injury, prosecutors said.

Vaivai viciously and without warning punched the victim on the side of the head as she was walking to the bathroom, a press release issued this week noted.

The blow to the woman's head caused her to immediately fall to the ground, where Vaivai proceeded to kick and punched her, prosecutors said. The victim suffered a fractured jaw, orbital, sinus cavity, and substantial bruising to her right eye.

Vaivai is currently in custody, awaiting sentencing scheduled for March 7.