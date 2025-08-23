Watch CBS News
San Francisco 49ers playing preseason finale against Chargers. Here's how to watch

The San Francisco 49ers will be playing their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

It'll be the first game since the Niners acquired receiver Skyy Morre from Kansas City and reportedly trading a 2026 sixth-round pick with the Washington Commanders for running back Brian Robinson.

Moore had gotten in some team reps on Thursday, according to a 49ers report, while reports state that Robinson's trade is pending his passing of a physical.

Fans will be able to watch the game against the Chargers on KPIX 5.

How to watch 49ers vs. Chargers

  • When: Aug. 23, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.
  • How: Local TV KPIX 5
