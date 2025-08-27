49ers to use 5 fill-in announcers as Greg Papa undergoes cancer treatment

The San Francisco 49ers announced a new broadcast team consisting of five play-by-play announcers that will fill in for broadcaster Greg Papa this season, as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

In a statement Wednesday, the team said the announcers would rotate over the course of the season, broadcasting alongside color analyst and former NFL player Tim Ryan.

Guy Haberman will be the team's primary fill-in announcer as he also continues to be a commentator for the Big Ten Network. The team said Haberman has more than a decade of experience in sports broadcasting.

Joining Haberman are two play-by-play announcers from rival Bay Area universities. Justin Allegri, who announces Cal Golden Bears football and men's basketball games, will call 49ers games, along with Stanford Cardinal football and men's basketball announcer Troy Clardy.

Carlos Ramirez, who hosts 49ers pregame and postgame shows on NBC Sports Bay Area and was part of the team's Spanish-language broadcasts, has also been named an announcer. Ramirez has also covered the Giants and Athletics and has called games for multiple sports leagues, international soccer matches and Olympic events.

Rounding out the team is Jack Smith, a San Jose native and a recent graduate of the University of Southern California who was this year's recipient of the Jim Nantz Award. The award, named after the famed CBS Sports announcer, honors the nation's most outstanding college student sports broadcaster.

Papa, who has also announced Warrors, A's, Giants and Raiders games over a nearly 40 year career in the Bay Area, revealed his cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

"As I fully focus on my treatment and work toward a full recovery, I'm stepping away from my broadcasts but look forward to returning soon," Papa said in a statement from KNBR Radio, where he also hosts a sports talk program.

Papa has been the play-by-play announcer for the 49ers since the 2019 season.