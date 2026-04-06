San Bruno police say convicted felon arrested after explosives, guns, drugs found in home

A San Bruno man has been arrested on multiple felony charges after authorities said they located guns and explosive materials, along with drugs, during a search last week.

According to the San Bruno Police Department, officers along with the county's Narcotics Task Force, Vehicle Theft Task Force and Gang Intelligence Unit served a warrant at a home on Heather Lane on March 31. A man who lived at the home, identified as 32-year-old Ryan J. Beardsley, was taken into custody without incident.

Police said a search of a home yielded a "significant quantity" of methamphetamine, along with packaging materials scales and drug paraphernalia.

Along with the drugs, investigators located an AR-15 "ghost gun" without a serial number, along with two rifles, a revolver, several high-capacity magazines and ammunition. According to police, Beardsley is a convicted felon, prohibited from owning firearms.

Suspected explosive materials and evidence showing the intent to manufacture improvised explosive devices was found, police said, which led to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad to respond. The materials were recovered safely.

Items that police said were seized during a search of a San Bruno home on March 31, 2026. San Bruno Police Department

Investigators said they also found ballistic armor and a stolen ATV at the residence.

Beardsley was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.

Jail records show Beardsley is being held on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of an explosive and possession of a destructive device. He is being held without bail.

Beardsley is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.