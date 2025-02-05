Watch CBS News
Sonoma County evacuations still in effect near Russian River despite break in atmospheric river storm

By Tony Hicks

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Despite Wednesday's sunny weather, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said that previous evacuation orders along the Russian River prompted by this week's atmospheric river are still in effect.

A Russian River flood warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for Guerneville and from unincorporated Healdsburg to Jenner, located at 36 feet above the river or below.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Russian River at Guerneville was at 36.16 feet. A flood warning was still in effect for much of Sonoma County until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building west parking lot at 1351 Maple Ave. in Santa Rosa.

For more information, people can call 211 or visit https://socoemergency.org/emergency/warnings-and-updates/

