Atmospheric river soaks Bay Area; storm brings new flooding concerns, possible thunderstorms

An atmospheric river brought additional rain, strong winds, and flooding to the Bay Area Tuesday, with an increasing chance of thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service said in its daily forecast discussion that the Bay Area was "now in the cross-hairs of the atmospheric river" and rain along the leading edge of the storm front was spreading from the North Bay south across the region to the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Rainfall rates in San Francisco have been as high as over half an inch per hour, and the amount of rain was expected to increase throughout the day on Tuesday.

"As the cold front moves through during the day Tuesday, the rain rates will increase significantly as the cold, dense air

mass lifts the warm, moist air mass, wringing out the atmospheric sponge," the forecast discussion said. "This effect will be enhanced along the windward side of the coastal mountains."

The rain was triggering several flood advisories for urban and small stream flooding across the North Bay, San Francisco and the northern East Bay, said the Weather Service.

In Sonoma County, a flood warning was issued for the Russian River at Guerneville which was now expected to reach minor flood stage by Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, Green Valley Creek at Martinelli Road in Forestville was at moderate flood stage and rising.

Heavier bands of rain pushing through the Bay Area were also triggering reports of urban and roadway flooding, the Weather Service said.

Wind gusts were strong Tuesday across the Bay Area, and even stronger in higher elevations as well as the Monterey Bay region through the afternoon. A wind advisory was in effect Tuesday until 11 p.m. for the East Bay and San Francisco Bay shoreline, Santa Clara Valley and eastern hills, the Santa Cruz Mountains, and the Central Coast, in addition to the Salinas and Carmel Valleys and Hollister Area.

The Weather Service also issued a thunderstorm outlook, advising of a 10% or greater chance of thunderstorms for the Bay Area and Northern Monterey Bay regions through Tuesday evening. The most probable window for thunderstorms is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. south of San Jose, according to the service.

Thunderstorm hazards include lightning, small hail, gusty winds and localized flooding. There was also a chance of water spouts off the coast, the Weather Service said.

The storm was expected to break on Wednesday but another moisture plume and low pressure system was expected to arrive at the coast and push inland on Thursday, although it appears weaker than the current atmospheric river.

The Bay Area will dry out again on Friday and as clouds start to clear over the weekend, the overnight lows could drop back into the 30s in some parts.