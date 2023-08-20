Rosario has 4 hits, including go-ahead 2-run homer, as Braves beat Giants

ATLANTA -- Eddie Rosario had four hits, including a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

Marcell Ozuna hit a two-out single off Tyler Rogers (4-5) in the eighth. Rosario followed with his 19th homer, a first-pitch blast that carried 441 feet to center field.

Fans chanted "Eddie! Eddie!" before Rosario hopped out of the dugout to take his bow.

Rosario drove in three runs, including a run-scoring double in the second. He singled and scored on Travis d'Arnaud's double in the fourth.

LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits, including a homer on the game's first pitch, but the Giants were handed their third straight loss.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 28th homer in the fifth to tie the game at 4.

The Giants took a 5-4 lead in the sixth on Johan Camargo's bases-loaded, double-play grounder. Michael Conforto, who led off the inning with a single to right field off Brad Hand, scored on the play.

Logan Webb allowed four runs on nine hits in six innings for San Francisco.

Kirby Yates (7-0) pitched a scoreless eighth. Raisel Iglesias earned his 23rd save with a perfect ninth.

The Braves' streak of three straight shutouts ended on the first pitch from Yonny Chirinos. Wade pulled the homer 394 feet into the right field seats. The homer ended any thoughts of the Braves recording four consecutive shutouts for the first time in the modern era of the franchise, since at least 1920.

Chirinos, a right-hander claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 23, gave up four runs in four innings after entering the game with a 9.33 ERA in four starts with Atlanta.

TAKE THAT

Rosario made a sliding catch of Joc Pederson's sinking liner in left field to end the fifth. Pederson, Rosario's former Atlanta teammate, playfully tossed his batting helmet at Rosario as the grinning outfielder jogged off the field.

BRAVES ADD 2 TO HALL

Outfielder Rico Carty and first baseman, outfielder and catcher Fred Tenney were inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame.

Tenney, who died in 1952, played for the Boston Braves from 1894-1907 and also managed from 1905-07. Tenney ranks fifth in franchise history with 1,134 runs and 260 stolen bases, and is fourth with 1,994 hits.

Carty, 83, played for Milwaukee and Atlanta from 1963-72 and hit .366 to lead the National League in 1970, when he was an All-Star. Carty, from the Dominican Republic, hit .317 with the Braves and .299 for his 15-year career, which also included stints with Texas, the Chicago Cubs, Oakland, Cleveland and Toronto.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Wade was removed from the game in the seventh after he singled for his second hit and then grimaced and held his right side at first base. ... RHP Ross Stripling was placed on the 15-day injured list with a mid-back strain. Also, RHP Ryan Walker was placed on the paternity list. RHP Sean Hjelle and IF Casey Schmitt were recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said "everything is going in the right direction" with 2B Ozzie Albies (strained left hamstring). Albies ran again before the game. Albies was placed on the IL on Monday and Snitker said the team will be cautious "to make sure he's ready when we bring him back. He only knows one speed, all out."

UP NEXT

Braves LHP Max Fried (4-1, 2.57) will try to extend his unbeaten record in his career against San Francisco in Sunday's final game of the series. Fried is 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA in three career starts against the Giants, who have not named a starter.