Rohnert Park police seek more victims of SF social media personality Ricci Wynne

Police in Rohnert Park are concerned that there may be alleged victims in their city of a San Francisco social media personality who was just federally indicted for allegedly producing child sex abuse material, the Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced last week that Ricci Lee Wynne, 39, was federally charged with allegedly coercing minors in 2022 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of making videos and/or images.

Prosecutors in San Francisco have also charged Wynne with two felony counts of alleged pimping and pandering.

"Wynne has ties to Sonoma County and was known to frequent the area," said a release sent out by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. "The San Francisco Police Department has reason to believe that Wynne may have operated in Rohnert Park."

Wynne was a social media user with about 105,000 followers on Instagram and about 30,000 followers on X. He frequently posted videos of San Francisco crime and drug users in San Francisco, many of them either openly using drugs, having mental health episodes or showing apparent signs of overdose.

A self-styled activist and community watchdog, he has appeared as a guest on Fox News and has been critical of San Francisco's approach to safe consumption and other drug and homeless related policies, including reducing the penalty for loitering for the purposes of prostitution.

In November 2024, Wynne was arrested at San Francisco International Airport and a search of his home in the 300 block of Fremont Street was executed, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

Police in San Francisco and Rohnert Park are asking anyone with information relevant to the Wynne cases to contact the FBI at (415) 553-7400 or at tips.fbi.gov, or to contact the San Francisco Police Department tip line at (415) 575-4444. Callers may remain anonymous.