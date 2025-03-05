Man accused of firing gun across Rohnert Park Expressway, striking business

A Rohnert Park man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun across a busy highway, hitting a nearby business on Tuesday night, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

Rohnert Park officers said that at 8:17 p.m., they were alerted to a 911 call from a female who saw an unknown man, later identified as Christopher Foy, standing near her apartment building and firing a handgun.

Several officers arrived at the scene at 8:19 p.m. Shortly after their arrival, they learned that a female was heard crying inside an apartment in the 600 block of Rohnert Park Expressway just before a single gunshot was heard. After the gunshot, the reporting party no longer heard the female crying.

Officers said they located and entered the apartment, and detained Foy inside his residence. The female was reportedly not inside the apartment at the time of their arrival but was found and confirmed to be safe and unharmed.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Foy had stepped outside his apartment and allegedly fired a single gunshot across Rohnert Park Expressway, striking a nearby business. No one was inside the business at the time of the shooting, and no injuries were reported.

Foy, 27, was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, and violation of probation.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2600 and refer to case no. 25-0638.