Suspicious death of person found in San Francisco Bay off Richmond determined to be from solo vehicle crash

Police investigating the death of a person found in waters off Richmond over the weekend now believe the person died after crashing into the bay, authorities said.

The Richmond Police Department said that officers responded on Saturday at about 11:17 a.m. to reports of a possible dead person in the water near the 1300 block of Canal Boulevard in the city's Shipyard District. Officers found the individual and were treating the death as suspicious, police said.

Early Wednesday morning, police issued an update on the case, saying that the death appears to be a result of a solo-vehicle collision and that crews located the vehicle involved, a white extended cab pickup truck, submerged in the water near Canal Boulevard.

Detectives used the department's Flock Safety camera system to locate video footage showing what appeared to be the vehicle entering the water at about 1:00 a.m. Saturday, police said. The department received help from the from the marine units of the San Francisco and Oakland Police Departments and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office dive team to locate and retrieve the submerged pickup.

Divers confirmed there were no additional occupants of the vehicle, police said.

There was no evidence of foul play, police said. The victim's identity has not been disclosed as of Wednesday morning.