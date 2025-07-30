Richard Tillman faces federal charges in connection to San Jose post office fire

Brother of late NFL star accused in crash, fire at San Jose post office

The man accused of setting fire to a post office in San Jose faces federal charges, the United States Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The DOJ said 44-year-old Richard Tillman faces a federal arson charge for the fire in the early morning of July 20.

According to the DOJ, Tillman backed his car into the lobby of the Almaden Valley United States Post Office on Crown Boulevard. He had allegedly bought and placed "instalogs" throughout his car, covered them in lighter fluid and then set fire to them with a match, the DOJ said.

Tillman is accused of also spray painting the front of the post office with the words "viva la me," the DOJ said.

He remains in federal custody and has a status conference with a district court judge on Aug. 6.

The DOJ said Tillman could face a maximum of 20 years in prison, a minimum of five years, and a $250,000 fine.

Richard Tillman is the brother of Pat Tillman, a former NFL star and US Army Ranger who was killed in Afghanistan by friendly fire.