Former MLB pitcher Reyes Moronta killed in motorcycle crash in the Dominican Republic

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Reyes Moronta has been killed in a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic, one of his former teams said Monday.

The 31-year-old played for the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels over six seasons.

"We profoundly regret the unexpected death of pitcher Reyes Moronta, who died yesterday," Dominican team Aguilas Cibaenas said on their social media accounts.

The Giants, where Moronta played between 2017 and 2021, posted on X (formerly Twitter), "His warm spirit will be missed by all, and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time."

The #SFGiants are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former Giants pitcher Reyes Moronta. Moronta appeared in 136 games with the Giants between 2017 and 2021. His warm spirit will be missed by all, and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time… pic.twitter.com/LTXBaGBncZ — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 29, 2024

Moronta was riding a motorcycle in the Villa Gonzalez community, in the northern part of his home country, on Sunday night when the accident occurred.

"The Aguilas board, the baseball operations department and players share the pain with his family, and we pray for his eternal rest," the team said.

Moronta was cut from the Bravos de Leon team of the Mexican League last week. He had posted an 8.69 ERA with 24 strikeouts and four saves in 19 2/3 innings pitched.