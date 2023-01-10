Residents along Russian River keep wary eye on rising levels

MONTE RIO, Sonoma County -- The latest forecast for the Russian River is far more favorable than previous estimates of the river's ultimate crest. After a lot of uncertainty, the overnight storm gave way to an absolutely beautiful day on the river Monday and a clearer picture of what the water might be doing.

"Yeah, this is where it starts," said Roger Hicks."There's no damage here. Probably, most people don't have much damage. It's just more of a nuisance than anything. But it's actually kind of neat. It's very peaceful."

From the very edge of the river in Monte Rio, Hicks has been watching the water and the forecast for the water. After days of some often dire predictions, it now looks like this property will escape unharmed.

"So we can watch it," Hicks said of the river forecast. "And when they were at 39 and we only had 23, we liked that, because it's in our favor by 16 feet. They've been off in our favor and now they've caught up. Their prediction is 32. We're at 32 or 33."

For over a week, residents have been glued to the shifting forecasts, and what they might mean for water impact.

"So this is an impact statement, put together by a group of people," explained Tim Miller with West County Community Services. "It shows at whatever elevation of Port might come, what different areas make for. Whether it's a crossover, an intersection. A building. It's a good picture of where we can access the way we can't."

The river was already rising into the most at-risk areas, many of which started clearing out after the initial round of storms. But some were still packing up during the latest storm.

"Yeah, absolutely," said Glen, who has placed belongings in his truck. "The river, it's right there."

But just above flood stage is much better than what many had feared just a few days ago.

"We're going kayaking," Hicks laughed. "We're going to take it down to Jenner. The tide goes in about an hour, and we're gonna catch it, and ride it out."

Some even got on the water today. A sign that the situation may have, for now at least, taken a turn for the better.

