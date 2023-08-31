Teen robbed, assaulted in Redwood City park; multiple suspects sought

REDWOOD CITY – Multiple suspects are being sought after a 15-year-old boy was attacked and robbed at a park in Redwood City on Wednesday night.

According to Redwood City Police, the incident took place around 7:50 p.m. at Hoover Park on Spring Street.

An investigation determined that the 15-year-old was approached by four or five suspects, who demanded his property. The suspects then assaulted him, punching and kicking the teen in the head.

Police said the suspects took the victim's MCM belt and his phone before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered a broken nose and had symptoms of a concussion but did not lose consciousness, according to officers. He was transported to Stanford Medical Center for treatment.

Police were only able to provide a limited description of the suspects, saying they wore dark clothing. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Anyone who may have information about the attack and robbery are asked to call Redwood City police at 650-780-7100 or the tip line at 650-780-7110.