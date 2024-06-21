Arrest made in Redwood City New Year's shooting after months-long investigation

REDWOOD CITY – A Redwood City man was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony charges after he allegedly discharged a firearm during New Year's celebrations.

According to police, the suspect discharged his weapon "numerous times" outside an apartment building on Stambaugh Street shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Officers who were called to the scene recovered spent and unspent .45 caliber and 9mm ammunition, but were not able to identify any suspects.

"During the New Year's holidays, the discharging of firearms is all too common and normally difficult, if not impossible to identify perpetrators. These random and negligent acts are particularly dangerous to the community, as there are typically large numbers of community members out celebrating, just as in this case," police said in a statement Thursday.

According to investigators, multiple people, including children, were in the area at the time the suspect was shooting.

Following months of investigation, police were able to identify a suspect. On Wednesday evening, officers served a warrant at the suspect's home in Redwood City.

During the search, police said they located .45 caliber handgun and .45 caliber and 9mm ammunition. A records check determined the firearm did not belong to him or anyone he knew.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Juan Jose VeraGaleana, was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility, police said. He is accused of unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of a fake ID.

According to court records, VeraGalena was arraigned on Thursday. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 3.